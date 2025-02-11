Photos: Kerry Ellis, Adam Garcia and More in IF/THEN UK Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at photos of the staged concert production of If/Then starring Kerry Ellis, which will now have another show on Monday 17th February. Musical theatre legend John Owen-Jones will also join the cast for IF/THEN, the hit musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. See photos here!

With tickets now on general sale, the second show will have a strong focus on accessibility with BSL interpretation. The concert version stars Adam Garcia as Josh, Kerry Ellis as Elizabeth, and David Hunter as Lucas.

The show follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future.



