News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Kerry Ellis, Adam Garcia and More in IF/THEN UK Premiere

The concert version stars Adam Garcia as Josh, Kerry Ellis as Elizabeth, and David Hunter as Lucas.

By: Feb. 11, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at photos of the staged concert production of If/Then starring Kerry Ellis, which will now have another show on Monday 17th February. Musical theatre legend John Owen-Jones will also join the cast for IF/THEN, the hit musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. See photos here! 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Kerry Ellis, Adam Garcia and More in IF/THEN UK Premiere
Aaron Tveit Adds Second Show at the London Palladium
Video: HADESTOWN Original Cast in West End Rehearsals
Producers Respond to Homophobic Audience Outbursts at Dolly Parton Musical

With tickets now on general sale, the second show will have a strong focus on accessibility with BSL interpretation. The concert version stars Adam Garcia as Josh, Kerry Ellis as Elizabeth, and David Hunter as Lucas.

The show follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future.
 





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos