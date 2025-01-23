Photos: & JULIET UK Tour Welcomes New Cast Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out brand new photos of of the UK Tour of & JULIET featuring new cast members Lee Latchford-Evans & Jay McGuiness.

After thrilling audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End from 2019-2023 and much of the UK last year, the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated musical & JULIET is on its second leg of its a UK & Ireland tour

& JULIET stars Jay McGuiness as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jordan Broatch as May, Kyle Cox as Francois, Jack Danson as Romeo.

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans will play Lance at select performances during the second leg of the tour. He alternates the role with Ranj Singh who is performing at Wimbledon, Dublin, Bradford, Birmingham, Sheffield and Cardiff with Lee performing at Bristol, Aberdeen, Leicester, Woking, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Southend, Stoke, Newcastle and Truro.

Also in the cast are Harriet Caplan-Dean as Eleanor, Alexander Kranz as Lennox, Andilé Mabhena as Augustine / Dance Team, Liam Morris as Richard, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid as Lucy/Alternate Juliet, Michael Nelson as Henry, Toni Paise as Violet, Katie Ramshaw as Nell / Lady C, Rosie Singha as Judith, Aaron Shales as Gregory / Dance Team, Nia Stephen as Imogen and Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Fletcher / Resident Director and Dance Captain.

There is life after Romeo!

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

