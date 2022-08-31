Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE DOCTOR, Starring Juliet Stevenson

Go inside rehearsals for The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson, coming to Theatre Royal Brighton on September 10.

Returning to the production are Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (The Lion King), Mariah Louca (Best Of Enemies), Daniel Rabin (King Lear), Naomi Wirthner (An Evening At The Talkhouse) and Hannah Ledwidge on drums.

New cast members include Doña Croll (The Heresy of Love), Juliet Garricks (100 Paintings), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), John Mackay (Oresteia), Matilda Tucker (The Snow Queen) and Sabrina Wu.

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, has been critically lauded since it opened at the Almeida in August 2019, with Juliet Stevenson in the title role. This is their third collaboration together to transfer to the West End, previous ones being Mary Stuart in 2018 and Oresteia in 2015.



The play headlined the Adelaide Festival in 2020, before it was due to transfer to the West End. This was delayed until 2022 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Tickets are available at 25% off exclusively for NHS employees and blue light workers (which includes emergency services, those who work in the social care sector and the armed forces). These tickets are available via the official box office ATGTickets.com/localheroes.



The Doctor is produced by The Ambassador Theatre Group & Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Dawn Smalberg & Richard Winkler

The Doctor opens at Theatre Royal Brighton from Mon 5 to Sat 10 Sep, tickets are available online at ATGTickets.com/Brighton* and on 0844 871 7615*.