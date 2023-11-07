Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WICKED

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the new UK touring cast of Wicked. Check out the photos below!

The 13-month tour of cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland begins in 31 days at the Edinburgh Playhouse, where more than 120,000 tickets have already been sold.

The tour then continues to Bristol Hippodrome; Birmingham Hippodrome; Bradford Alhambra Theatre; Southampton Mayflower Theatre; Liverpool Empire; Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre; Sunderland Empire; Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre; and Manchester Palace Theatre. For full details and booking visit www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk

The Wicked Tour stars Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sarah O’Connor (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Donna Berlin (Madame Morrible), Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Jed Berry/Daniel Hope* (Boq), Megan Gardiner (Nessarose), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Standby for Elphaba), Thomas Charles, Julie Cloke, Charlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will Luckett, Rozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O’Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina Shand, Adam Stickler, and Frazer Woolcott.

*The role of Boq is being temporarily played by Daniel Hope while Jed Berry recovers from an injury sustained prior to rehearsals.

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now in its 18th year. Winner of more than 100 global awards, Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide and is currently celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere. The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked will be released in November 2024 (Part 1) and November 2025 (Part 2).

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (‘Godspell’, ‘Pippin’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Enchanted’). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) Michael McCabe.