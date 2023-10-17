Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Stock Aitken Waterman Musical I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY

Rehearsal images have been released for the World Premiere tour of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical, I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY.

Check out the photos below!

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY will open at the Manchester Opera House on Thursday 2 November 2023 before embarking on a UK tour.

The cast includes Kayla Carter as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman as Spencer, Jemma Churchill as Ivy, Matthew Croke as Nadeem, Jessica Daley as Britney, Gary Davis as Big Mike, Melissa Jacques as Shelley, Scott Paige as Michael, Billy Roberts as Nathan, Giovanni Spanò as Ash, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Ella and Anna Unwin as Olivia. Kylie Minogue will also digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

The company is completed by Tegan Bannister, Ralph Bogard, Elliot Broadfoot, Emma Crossley, Kade Ferraiolo, Sydney Isitt-Ager, Joe Kelly, Aidan Nightingale, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Woolf and Louie Wood.

The official Stock Aitken Waterman musical featuring the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Too Many Broken Hearts) and Bananarama (Love In The First Degree). I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL features no less than 10 Number 1 singles and over 25 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era.

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL is written and directed by Debbie Isitt (the hit NATIVITY! franchise), choreographed by Jason Gilkison (Creative Director of Strictly Come Dancing and Eurovision 2023), with orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Anne Vosser and production management by Simon Marlow. It is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.