Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard

Performances run 4 to 27 May.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Take a sneak peek into rehearsals for the revival of musical play NEXT DOOR'S BABY by Matthew Strachan and Bernie Gaughan playing at Theatre At The Tabard from 4 to 27 May.

First performed at the Orange Tree Theatre in 2008, this new production, directed by Keith Strachan, is the first revival of this witty and poignant musical play and the first musical to be staged at Theatre at the Tabard since its reopening last year under the new management of Take Note Theatre.

1950's Dublin and two families living in adjoining terraced houses become locked in a bitter matriarchal feud about a Bonny Baby competition run by the local newspaper.

Mrs O'Brien is widowed, hard-up, but ferociously proud of her five children; Dickie, Orla, Sheila, Larry and little Conor, the baby who will put their name in lights. She is icily polite to 'her next door', Mrs Hennessy, whose lifestyle is one of ease.

Against a traditionally Irish backdrop, where respectability is all and you judge a woman by the dazzling whiteness of her net curtains, each family nurses a secret; one that could unite them or tear them apart. It's only on the eve of the Bonny Baby final that we discover their fate.

Directed by Keith Strachan with live music and featuring a cast of eight, this musical play of bickering neighbourhood families plays for a limited four week run as part of the Theatre at the Tabard's brand-new Spring/Summer Season.

The cast includes former World Champion Irish Dancer Hayley-Jo Murphy and is joined by Jackie Pulford, Abigail Williams, Ben Hannigan, Amber Deasy, Logan McQuillan, Shaylyn Gibson and Sam Woodhams.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
The O'Brien Family

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
Shaylyn Gibson as Miriam and Sam Woodham''s as Conrad

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
The Hennessy Family

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
Tabard Hayley-Jo Murphy as Sheila, Amber Deasy as Orla and Ben Hannigan as Dickie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
Director Keith Strachan




Orange Tree Theatre Presents JMK Award Winner Kalungi Ssebandekes MEETINGS Photo
Orange Tree Theatre Presents JMK Award Winner Kalungi Ssebandeke's MEETINGS
Orange Tree Theatre presents JMK Award Winner Kalungi Ssebandeke's MEETINGS by Mustapha Matura, designed by Olivia Jamieson.
Kalungi Ssebandeke Wins 2023 JMK Award Photo
Kalungi Ssebandeke Wins 2023 JMK Award
The JMK Trust today announces that Kalungi Ssebandeke wins this year's JMK Award with his production of Meetings by Mustapha Matura.
Silent Faces GODOT IS A WOMAN Will Embark on UK Wide Tour Photo
Silent Faces' GODOT IS A WOMAN Will Embark on UK Wide Tour
Following hugely successful runs at Pleasance Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Godot is a Woman interrogates permission, patriarchy and pop music in a comical response to the gender restrictions put upon Waiting for Godot. 
SHEWOLVES Comes To Southwark Playhouse in June Photo
SHEWOLVES Comes To Southwark Playhouse in June
Following an incredibly successful and highly critically acclaimed run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and a current UK tour SHEWOLVES has announced that it will be coming to the Southwark Playhouse from 21 June – 8 July 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night OnlyNicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that acclaimed fashion designer Nicholas Daley, renowned for his intricate, colourful knitwork and interplay with music and culture, is taking over the Southbank Centre for a special one-night cross-cultural series of events on Friday 15 September.
Almeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented GroupsAlmeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented Groups
April 24, 2023

ATG Creative Learning and Community Partnerships will target schools, youth organisations, youth services, alternative education provisions and community organisations to access A Streetcar Named Desire for free/free at point of access.
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident ArtistsSouthbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Artists
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre and its family of six Resident Orchestras have announced its Autumn/Winter 2023/24 programme. Continuing to bring the greatest symphonic, chamber music, and recital repertoire to the stages while championing classical music for the 21st century by presenting new works and unique experiences, the Autumn/Winter programme features a host of established and emerging talent.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season ProgrammePhilharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season Programme
April 24, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it is appointing Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor, as it launches the first half of the 2023/24 London season.
Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Year's Palladium Pantomime PETER PANJennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Year's Palladium Pantomime PETER PAN
April 24, 2023

Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes has announced the return to the West End of The London Palladium Pantomime for an eighth year, with Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary leading the cast in a brand new production of Peter Pan.
share