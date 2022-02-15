Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Curve

Leicester's Curve, Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Mayflower Theatre Southampton have announced the company of talented actor-musicians joining their new UK tour of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.

Opening at Curve on Monday 28 February 2022, the company will be led by Molly-Grace Cutler (The Worst Witch, Girls Don't Play Guitars, We'll Live and Die in these Towns) as Carole King. Tom Milner (Holby City, Waterloo Road) will play Gerry Goffin, Carole's former husband and collaborator. Seren Sandham-Davies (Crazy For You, Brassed Off) and Jos Slovick, who performed in the original West End production of Once, will play husband and wife song-writing duo Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Garry Robson returns to Curve as music producer and talent manager Don Kirshner. Garry was last seen on-stage in Leicester as General Henry Waverly in the 2018 Made at Curve production of White Christmas.

Claire Greenway, who originated the role of Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act at the London Palladium, will play Carole's mother Genie Klein, and Dan de Cruz will join as the production's on-stage Musical Director. The cast is completed by Naomi Alade, Kemi Clarke, Chris Coxon, Amena El-Kindy, Louise Francis, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Jessica Jolleys, Sorrel Jordan, Myles Miller, Peter Mooney, Adrien Spencer and Kevin Yates.

After its run in Leicester, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will tour to Theatre Royal Bath 17 - 26 March, Theatre Royal Brighton 29 March - 2 April, Festival Theatre Edinburgh 5 - 9 April, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton 12 - 16 April, Newcastle Theatre Royal 19 - 23 April, Orchard Theatre Dartford 26 - 30 April, Malvern Theatres 3 -7 May, Cambridge Arts Theatre 10 - 21 May and New Theatre, Cardiff 24 - 28 May.

Based on the story of Carole King's remarkable rise from singer/songwriter to chart-topping music legend, this production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will take audiences back to the heart of King's landmark 1971 album 'Tapestry'.

The musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, whose recent credits include acclaimed five-star productions of A Chorus Line, West Side Story and 2020's streamed production of Sunset Boulevard - at Home.