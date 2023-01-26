Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Press Night For the UK Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

The production runs at the  New Victoria Theatre until 28 January before continuing to tour until 30 September 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  

All new photos have been released from the press night for the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.

Those in attendance included Dame Judi Dench, Sam Williams, Tom Read Wilson and Nina Wadia. The production runs at the theatre until 28 January before continuing to tour until 30 September 2023.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning novel. This first major stage adaptation of his work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship has an ensemble cast including Charlie Brooks, Daniel Cornish, Trevor Fox, Emma-Jane Goodwin, Paolo Guidi, Millie Hikasa, Lewis Howard, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Jasmeen James, Ronnie Lee, Aimee McGoldrick, Laurie Ogden, Keir Ogilvy, Domonic Ramsden, Joe Rawlinson-Hunt, Risha Silvera and Finty Williams.

Further information is available via oceanonstage.com

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

