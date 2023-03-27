Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL

All new photos have been released from the Gala performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL at Riverside Studios yesterday, Sunday 26 March. Guests included Alex Jones, Anneka Rice, Charlene White, James & Ola Jordan, Rachel Riley & Pasha Kovalev, Tamara Ecclestone and Vanessa Feltz.

Check out the photos below!

Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL will run at Riverside Studios until 21 May 2023 and will then tour the UK and Ireland until September 2023.

Starring Jake Bazel (who originated the role in New York) as Winnie the Pooh with Laura Bacon (Britain's Got Talent, Star Wars), Harry Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Alex Cardall (Evita, The Osmonds: A New Musical), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Lottie Grogan (Smurfs Save Spring: The Musical, The Lips for Puppets with Guys) and Robbie Noonan (Avenue Q UK Tour, Jack and the Beanstalk).

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen. A.A. Milne's beloved characters, Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!), will all arrive on stage in a beautifully-crafted musical stage adaptation.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, exciting new stories and featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Sesame Street the Musical) and is co-produced by ROYO in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan