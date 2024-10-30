Photos: In Rehearsal With The New Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

The new company will commence performances on 14 November.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
A new cast is headed for the Upside Down in the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award winning, world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently running at Phoenix Theatre. The new company will commence performances on 14 November.

Go inside the rehearsal studio with the show's new company in the photos below!  

Joining the previously announced Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Miranda  Mufema (Patty Newby), Luke Mullins (Dr Brenner), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado) and George  Smale (James Hopper Jr) are Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Jack Crumlin (Lonnie Byers), Rhianna  Dorris (Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson), Andy  Langtree (Victor Creel), Betsy Mayle (Claudia Yount), Michael Murray (Alan Munson), Lauren O’Neil (Virginia Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Barney Wilkinson (Ted Wheeler) and Edie  Wright (Karen Childress). Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Scarlett Davies, Olivia Miller, India Moon and Pixie Robbins.

They are joined by Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent,  Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Benjamin Lafayette, Jake Mavis,  Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott and Jonny Warr. Shane Attwooll, Scarlett Davies,  Ammar Duffus, Benjamin Lafayette, Olivia Miller, Matthew Pidgeon were part of the original  company, and are all reprising their original roles.  

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW 

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob  Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and  get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t  so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.  

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and  stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the  beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Miranda Mufema and Company

Miranda Mufema

Luke Mullins

Louis Healy, Miranda Mufema

Louis Healy

Louis Healy and George Smale

Louis Healy

The Company of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW




