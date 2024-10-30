Photos: In Rehearsal With The New Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new cast is headed for the Upside Down in the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award winning, world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently running at Phoenix Theatre. The new company will commence performances on 14 November.

Go inside the rehearsal studio with the show's new company in the photos below!

Joining the previously announced Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Miranda Mufema (Patty Newby), Luke Mullins (Dr Brenner), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado) and George Smale (James Hopper Jr) are Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Jack Crumlin (Lonnie Byers), Rhianna Dorris (Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson), Andy Langtree (Victor Creel), Betsy Mayle (Claudia Yount), Michael Murray (Alan Munson), Lauren O’Neil (Virginia Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Barney Wilkinson (Ted Wheeler) and Edie Wright (Karen Childress). Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Scarlett Davies, Olivia Miller, India Moon and Pixie Robbins.

They are joined by Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent, Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Benjamin Lafayette, Jake Mavis, Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott and Jonny Warr. Shane Attwooll, Scarlett Davies, Ammar Duffus, Benjamin Lafayette, Olivia Miller, Matthew Pidgeon were part of the original company, and are all reprising their original roles.

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

