Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates its 7th Anniversary in the West End

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated its 7th anniversary at London’s Palace Theatre on Sunday 30 July 2023 where it is now booking to 19 May 2024. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Since its first preview at the Palace Theatre in 2016, the original two-part multi award-winning production has welcomed over 1.5 million patrons with visitors from over 146 countries. There have been 1149 performances combined of Part One and Part Two over the past 7 years totaling 5457 hours of performance from the 42 strong London cast.

Each performance of Part One and Part Two sees 560 costumes and 100 wigs bring the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters to life each night, along with 42 wands which have cast 57450 spells in total over the last 7 years at the Palace Theatre. Behind the scenes there are 53 backstage staff illuminating the stage with 1200 lighting cues and 660 sound cues.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The current London cast comprises Sam Crane (Harry Potter), Frances Grey (Ginny Potter), Thomas Grant (Albus Potter), Thomas Aldridge (Ron Weasley), Michelle Gayle (Hermione Granger), Grace Wylde (Rose Granger-Weasley), James Howard (Draco Malfoy) and Adam Wadsworth (Scorpius Malfoy).

They are joined by Gabriel Akamo, Troy Alexander, Harry Ames, David Annen, Sue Appleby, Sabina Cameron, Phil Cheadle, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Iskandar Eaton, Lewis Edgar, Jack Gardner, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, April Hughes, Max Hutchinson, Emma Louise Jones, Tom Mackean, David Mara, James McGregor, Kathryn Meisle, Gigi Noel-King, Melaina Pecorini, Niamh Perry, Ruchi Rai, Ian Redford, Rosalind Steele, Tom Storey, Joshua Talbot, Susan Vidler and Wreh-asha Walton. Benedict Archer, Hector Baldwin, Chloe Grant, Honor Hastings, Harry Munson, Delilah O’Riordan and Jude Parry who alternate two children’s roles, complete the 46-strong company.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 6 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. The international phenomenon has four productions running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg and Tokyo.