Photos: Go Inside Stunt Rehearsals for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell.
The Play That Goes Wrong is blundering its way through its 8th year in the West End and is currently booking until April 2023. In August 2021 it became the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End.
Check out photos of stunt rehearsals for the show below!
Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance atThe Old Red Lion nearly 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.
The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Marchant. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.
Cast
(From 5 April 2022)
Tomisin Ajani Trevor
Jaouhar Ben Ayed Dennis
Ashh Blackwood Annie
Anya de Villiers Sandra
Tendai Humphrey Sitima Robert
Scott Hunter Max
Oliver Mott Jonathan
Mikhail Sen Chris
The company is completed by Roisin Fahey, Charlie Richards, Stuart Vincent, Emily Waters and Jack Whittle.
Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography
