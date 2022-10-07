Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BAND'S VISIT at the Donmar Warehouse

Click Here for More on THE BAND'S VISIT

The European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst opened at the Donmar Warehouse last night.

"Once, not long ago, a group of musicians came to Israel from Egypt. You probably didn't hear about it. It wasn't very important."

In a quiet desert town way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost. As they wait for the next bus out, these unexpected visitors bring the town to life in surprising ways, proving that even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Cast and onstage band: Alon Moni Aboutboul, Miri Mesika, Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.