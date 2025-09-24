Photos: Frantic Assembly’s LOST ATOMS Begins UK Tour Following Curve Leicester Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for Lost Atoms, Frantic Assembly’s 30th anniversary production, now playing at Curve Leicester through 4 October 2025.

Written by Anna Jordan (Succession, Killing Eve, The Unreturning) and directed by Frantic Assembly Artistic Director Scott Graham (Othello, Metamorphosis), the play stars Joe Layton (Coronation Street, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Metamorphosis, The Play That Goes Wrong).

Lost Atoms follows Jess and Robbie through the soaring highs and devastating lows of an extraordinary relationship. Funny and heartbreaking in turn, the play explores love, memory, and the stories we tell ourselves about the past.

The production will tour the UK following its Curve Leicester premiere, with stops including York Theatre Royal (7–11 October), Liverpool Playhouse (14–18 October), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (21–25 October), Mercury Theatre Colchester (4–8 November), the Lowry in Salford (11–15 November), Connaught Theatre Worthing (18–22 November), and Mayflower Studios Southampton (25–29 November). In 2026, the run continues at Bristol Old Vic (13–24 January) before a month-long engagement at London’s Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (29 January–28 February).

The creative team includes Andrzej Goulding (set design), Simisola Majekodunmi (lighting design), Carolyn Downing (sound design), Alice McNicholas (costume design), Julie Blake (music supervision), and Lucy Wild (associate director).