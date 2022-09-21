Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre

The cast features Gerri Farrell as Octavia Hill, Andrew Fettes as William Shelfer, Timothy Harker as William Blake, and more.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

Ghosts On A Wire', written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year's Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October.

Check out photos below!

Using spectacular back projection effects and photography this is a play about the development of the world's largest coal powered electric plant, The Pioneer as it lit the houses and streets of the affluent North Bank of the Thames, while destroying the homes and working-class communities on the South. And one woman, Octavia Hill, who fought for the right for the ordinary people of Southwark in London to have decent homes and clean air.

Cast: Gerri Farrell as Octavia Hill, Andrew Fettes as William Shelfer, Timothy Harker as William Blake, Ali Kemp as Sarah Shelfer, Deborah Klayman as Harriot Yorke, Tom Neill as Michael Faraday

Photo credit: Martin Butterworth

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
Ghosts on a Wire Cast


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Curve Announces Black History Month Programme 2022Curve Announces Black History Month Programme 2022
September 21, 2022

Curve has announced a programme of performances, events and free activities to mark Black History Month this October.
Photos: First Look At Anthony Neilson's THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA At Theatre Royal Stratford EastPhotos: First Look At Anthony Neilson's THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA At Theatre Royal Stratford East
September 21, 2022

Theatre Royal Stratford East today releases production images for Anthony Neilson’s poignant and comical delve into the nature of mental illness, The Wonderful World of Dissocia, directed by Emma Baggott.
Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in NovemberStaged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Award winning producers Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals, together with Kevin McCollum from Alchemation will present a series of staged concert performances of new musical 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey. The concerts will be staged at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 14 November, Monday 21 November and Monday 28 November.
Photos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
September 21, 2022

The Octagon Theatre Bolton is presenting the world premiere of The Book Thief through Saturday 15th October 2022. This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak’s worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany. Get a first look at photos here!
Tamasha Announces First Full Season Under New LeadershipTamasha Announces First Full Season Under New Leadership
September 21, 2022

Tamasha reveals a rich programme of live and digital theatre from autumn 2022 into spring 2023 - the first full season since Artistic Director Pooja Ghai and Executive Director/CEO Valerie Synmoie have been leading the company.