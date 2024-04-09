Photos: First Look at the New London Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the new cast of The Play That Goes Wrong begins performances tonight, 9 April 2024, at the Duchess Theatre, all new production photos have been released. Check out the photos of the new cast in action below!

The new cast, many of whom are making their West End debuts, are: Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra. The understudies are: Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda and Alice Stokoe.

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, and this year celebrates its 10th year in the West End. The production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre with only four paying customers.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the Associate Director is Amy Milburn and the Assistant Director is Anna Marshall. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett