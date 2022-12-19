Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL

The musical is headed to Australia, London, and more in 2023!

Dec. 19, 2022 

All new photos have been released for the International Tour of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits. The cast is led by Glenn Adamson as Strat, Kellie Gnauck as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Matteo Johnson as Tink, Katie Tonkinson as Valkyrie and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Also in the cast are Jay Anderson as O'Dessasuite, Alex Bowen as Goddesilla Georgia Bradshaw as Kwaidan, Amara Campbell as Vilmos, Eirik Dahlen as Esquivel, Alexandra Doar as Scherzzo, Luke Hall as Markevitch, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Hollander, Catherine Saunders as Mordema, Luke Street as Hoffmann/Alternate Strat, Craig Watson as Astroganger and Beth Woodcock as Spinotti.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will play limited seasons at Swansea Arena from 6 December to 15 December, the Capitol Theater DÃ¼sseldorf from 20 December 2022 to 04 January 2023. The musical will do an Arena tour of New Zealand and Australia from 22 January - 8 February 2023 visiting Spark Arena, Auckland, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, RAC Arena Perth and Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

The production will then return to the UK and play the Peacock Theatre in the West End from 17 February - 1 April 2023. Other European venues include Wiener Stadthalle F, Vienna and MAAG Halle, Zurich with further dates to be added.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre in 2019. The current International tour began performances at Manchester Opera House on 11 September 2021 and has been playing to sold out houses and great critical acclaim. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical continues to have a residency at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino where it opened to rave reviews on 27 September 2022.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: "Bat Out of Hell."



