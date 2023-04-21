Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar Warehouse

The production runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 2 June until 29 July.

Apr. 21, 2023  

All new photos have been released from Jack Thorne's world première play; When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. The production, directed by Katy Rudd starring Stephen Campbell Moore as John Reith and Adrian Scarborough as Winston Churchill runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 2 June until 29 July.

A true story about truth.

In May 1926 Britain grinds to a halt, as workers down tools for The General Strike.

With the printing presses shut down, the only sources of news are the government's The British Gazette, edited by Chancellor of the Exchequer Winston Churchill, and the independent, fledgling British Broadcasting Company, led by John Reith. What follows is a fierce battle for control of the news and who gets to define the truth.

At a time when the BBC is faced once again with the challenges of impartiality, When Winston went to War with the Wireless is a gripping new play about the birth of a great British institution by multi award-winning stage and screen writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, His Dark Materials for BBC One), directed by Katy Rudd (Ocean at the End of the Lane, Eureka Day).

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

