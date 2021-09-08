Photos: First Look at THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE from Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre

Production photos are released today for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre co-production of the award-winning play The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

The major revival of McDonagh's darkly comic play brings together an all Irish cast and director, directed by the Lyric's Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan (Olivier Award-winning Killology) and starring Adam Best (Giri/Haji, Peaky Blinders), Ingrid Craigie (Roadkill, Forever In My Heart), Orla Fitzgerald (The Young Offenders, The Wind That Shakes The Barley) and Kwaku Fortune (Line of Duty, Normal People).

The production has its opening night for press in Chichester on Thursday 09 September and runs until 02 October before transferring to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 09 October to 06 November, where it has its press night on 13 October.

In the mountains of Connemara, County Galway, Maureen Folan - a plain, lonely woman, tied to her manipulative and ageing mother, Mag - comes alive at her first and possibly last prospect of a new life. But Mag has other ideas; and her interference sets in motion a train of events that leads inexorably towards the play's breathtaking conclusion.

Martin McDonagh is the multi-award winning writer and director of hit films Six Shooter, In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, winner of four Golden Globes and two Oscars. His debut play The Beauty Queen of Leenane premiered in Galway in 1996 and quickly established him as one of Ireland's most exciting new writers. The West End transfer received an Olivier Award nomination for Play of the Year, and on Broadway it won four Tony Awards. For theatre, he has also written the Tony Award nominated The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan, and the Olivier Award winning Best New Play, Hangmen.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is designed by Good Teeth Theatre, with lighting design by Kevin Treacy, music and sound design by Anna Clock, fight direction by Kev McCurdy and casting by Sam Stevenson.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks