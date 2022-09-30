Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sophie Melville in IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT

The production opens at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre tonight and runs until 22 October.

Sep. 30, 2022  

All new photos have been released from Gary Owen's Iphigenia in Splott, starring Sophie Melville with direction from Rachel O'Riordan, which opens at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre tonight and runs until 22 October.

Stumbling down the street drunk at 11.30am Effie is the kind of girl you avoid making eye contact with. You think you know her, but maybe you don't know the half of it.

Effie's life is a mess of drink, drugs and drama every night, and a hangover worse than death the next day - till one night gives her the chance to be something more.

Photo Credit: Jennifer McCord

