Photos: First Look at Lee Mead in the UK and Ireland Tour of CHICAGO

New images have been released of Lee Mead starring as Billy Flynn in the UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO.

Lee Mead joins the production from Tuesday 31 May 2022 at the Sunderland Empire, alongside Gemma Collins as Mama Morton, Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz". Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO are available at www.chicagothemusical.com