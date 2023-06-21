Photos: First Look at Kyle Ramar Freeman in A STRANGE LOOP

Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny show is now playing at the Barbican Theatre.
POPULAR
A Strange Loop, the ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every ‘Best Musical’ award on Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage of the Barbican this June for a one time only, limited season.
Check out the first look at production photos of the show below!
A Strange Loop is at the Barbican Theatre until 9 September.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
The company
Eddie Elliott & Kyle Ramar Freeman
Eddie Elliott & Yeukayi Ushe
Kyle Ramar Freeman & Danny Bailey
Kyle Ramar Freeman & Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea
The company
The company
The company
The company
The company
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You