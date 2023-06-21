Photos: First Look at Kyle Ramar Freeman in A STRANGE LOOP

Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny show is now playing at the Barbican Theatre.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

A Strange Loop, the ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every ‘Best Musical’ award on Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage of the Barbican this June for a one time only, limited season.

Check out the first look at production photos of the show below!

A Strange Loop is at the Barbican Theatre until 9 September.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner





From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

