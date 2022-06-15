Photos: First Look at Jason Donovan as 'Teen Angel' in GREASE

All new photos have been released of Jason Donovon as Teen Angel in the West End production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, which opened at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 17 May. Jason Donovan will guest star as Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June.

GREASE stars Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett plays Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.