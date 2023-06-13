Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

The world premiere of Frank and Percy by Ben Weatherill starring Ian McKellen and Roger Allam will run at Theatre Royal Windsor Friday 9 June - Saturday 22 July 2023, and Theatre Royal Bath Tuesday 25 July - Saturday 5 August 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men.

Ever seen a couple of old boys on a park bench and wondered what they are chatting about?

In his new play Ben Weatherill lets us overhear Frank and Percy as they discuss the weather, then their dogs and then each other and so much more. Will the widowed schoolteacher and the elder statesman dare to risk changing their lives or let sleeping dogs lie?

Old friends, three-time Olivier Award winner Roger Allam, and one of our greatest stage and screen actors, Ian McKellen, re-unite with Director Sean Mathias, for this witty, poignant two-hander.