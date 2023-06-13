Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

Frank and Percy will run at Theatre Royal Windsor Friday 9 June - Saturday 22 July 2023, and Theatre Royal Bath Tuesday 25 July - Saturday 5 August 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

The world premiere of Frank and Percy by Ben Weatherill starring Ian McKellen and Roger Allam will run at Theatre Royal Windsor Friday 9 June - Saturday 22 July 2023, and Theatre Royal Bath Tuesday 25 July - Saturday 5 August 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men.

Ever seen a couple of old boys on a park bench and wondered what they are chatting about?

In his new play Ben Weatherill lets us overhear Frank and Percy as they discuss the weather, then their dogs and then each other and so much more. Will the widowed schoolteacher and the elder statesman dare to risk changing their lives or let sleeping dogs lie?

Old friends, three-time Olivier Award winner Roger Allam, and one of our greatest stage and screen actors, Ian McKellen, re-unite with Director Sean Mathias, for this witty, poignant two-hander.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Sam Palladio and Lizzie Wofford to Join OKLAHOMA! in the West End Photo
Sam Palladio and Lizzie Wofford to Join OKLAHOMA! in the West End

New cast members will join the West End transfer of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Crybabies to Return to the Soho Theatre With Two Shows in August Photo
Crybabies to Return to the Soho Theatre With Two Shows in August

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Crybabies are taking over London's Soho Theatre with not one but TWO critically acclaimed shows. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Marylebone Theatre Sets Autumn 2023 Season Photo
Marylebone Theatre Sets Autumn 2023 Season

Marylebone Theatre has revealed its autumn season, with new plays, returning festive favourites, spoken word and more. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Review: THE MERRY WIVES, Wandsworth Fringe Festival Photo
Review: THE MERRY WIVES, Wandsworth Fringe Festival

Wild but tuneful adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You