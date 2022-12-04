Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE

The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton.

Dec. 04, 2022 Â 

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellan and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London's Duke of York's Theatre (15 December - 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.

Check out the photo below!

Starring Ian McKellen as Mother Goose, John Bishop as Vic Goose and Mel Giedroyc as the Goose, the show will play at the Theatre Royal Brighton from 3 - 11 December 2022, before a season at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End (15 December 2022 - 29 January 2023). It will then play Chichester Festival Theatre (7 - 11 February 2023), Sheffield Lyceum (14 - 18 February 2023), Wolverhampton Grand (22 - 26 February 2023), Liverpool Empire (28 February - 4 March 2023), Oxford New Theatre (7 - 11 March 2023), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (22 - 26 March 2023), and Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (28 March - 1 April 2023) with further venues to be announced soon.

This very special pantomime is written by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme Gimme Gimme) and directed by award-winning director Cal McCrystal. Set and Costume design is by Liz Ascroft, Choreography by Lizzi Gee, Lighting design by Prema Mehta, Sound design by Ben Harrison and Puppet Design and Creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the Production Manager is Ben Arkell.

The show also stars Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta. The cast also includes Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Richard Leeming and Genevieve Nicole.

Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop) run an Animal Sanctuary for waifs and strays and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams. But when a goose (Giedroyc) flies in, will fame and fortune get the better of them?! Will Ma's feathers be seriously ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed?! And is their fair life about to turn fowl? Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeccably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family. This hilarious family-friendly mother of all pantos is the ultimate theatrical feast full of fun, farce and more than a couple of surprises that will make you honk out loud.

Mother Goose is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Seaview, Wessex Grove, Richard Winkler & Dawn Smalberg, Caiola Productions and George Waud for Groove International.

The Londoner is the official hotel partner of Mother Goose.

Photos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
Ian McKellan and John Bishop




Donmar Warehouse Announces Cast For the World Premiere of Diana Nneka Atuonas TROUBLE IN B Photo
Donmar Warehouse Announces Cast For the World Premiere of Diana Nneka Atuona's TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN
Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the casting for Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown. Tinuke Craig directs Samuel Adewunmi, Rita Bernard-Shaw, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Zaqi Ismail, Gareth Kennerley, Bethan Mary-James, Sarah Parish and Zephryn Taitte.
Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAINS GOT TALENT and RPDR: Photo
Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT and RPDR: 'Drag is transgressive and anarchic at its core'
With a CV that includes drag, opera, musical theatre and live art, Le Gateau Chocolat is a cabaret legend who escapes categorisation even if it is relatively easy to put your finger on just why he is so entertaining.
Photos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
All new production photos have been released forÂ Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre.Â  Written byÂ Paul Morrissey,Â Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor,Â opened at theÂ Park TheatreÂ onÂ St Andrewâ€™s Day,Â Wednesday 30thÂ NovemberÂ 2022.
Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next Month Photo
Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next Month
Singer, actress and comedienne Liza Pulman will bring her acclaimed tour de force The Heart of It to The Other Palace in 2023, with performances on Monday 23 and Monday 30 January.

