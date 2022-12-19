Photos: First Look at CIRCUS 1903 at the Eventim Apollo
Performances run through 30 December.
This Christmas, the marvellous Circus 1903 returns to London to the newly refurbished Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Experience all the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus. With sensational puppetry from the award-winning team behind War Horse, alongside a huge cast of the most unique, jaw-dropping and surprising acts from all four corners of the globe - this is the Christmas show not to be missed.
Check out all new production photos below!
From contortionists, life size Elephant puppets, to acrobats, high wire and much more, Circus 1903 will astound, captivate, and transport audiences of all ages to the mesmerising Golden Age of circus.
Hosted by the charismatic ringmaster David Williamson, Circus 1903 will feature many of the other incredible acts from previous years, with some brand-new acts to astound and excite audiences this festive season. The full line- up of these will be announced in due course.
Ringmaster David Williamson said "I'm beyond thrilled to be returning to London with Circus 1903 this holiday season. We will be bringing all of the pageantry and amusement to the fantastic Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith! I can't wait to show off all of the new wonders we have in store!"
Producer Michael Stevens said: "Circus 1903 is the perfect holiday show for families and we're excited to bring it back to London bigger, brighter and better than ever in one of London's greatest entertainment venues, the Eventim Apollo. We're looking forward to thrilling even more people this Christmas with one of the most extraordinary shows on earth."
