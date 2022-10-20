Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London

Magic Mike Live is booking until 2 July 2023.

Oct. 20, 2022  

All new production images have been released for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, booking until 2 July 2023.

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Sarah Annakin, Daniel Blessing, Natacza Boon, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Hannah Cleeve, Peter Cleverley, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Luca Figarazzi, Myles Harper, Charlie Knight, Mark Lace, Theo O. Bailey, James Percy, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell and Manny Tsakanika.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 300,000 people in London alone and over 1,000,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live has inspired a new television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, which aired in the United States earlier this year. Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third instalment of the Magic Mike franchise, will be released this autumn.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett.

Theo O. Bailey

Cast

Cast

Sarah Annakin and cast

Natacza Boon and cast

Hannah Cleeve and Manny Tsakanika

Hannah Cleeve and Manny Tsakanika

Hannah Cleeve and Jake Brewer

Hannah Cleeve and Jake Brewer





