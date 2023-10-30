Photos: First Look at All New Photos From MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in London

Moulin Rouge! The Musical in London has released new production photography of the new cast of bohemians and aristocrats, at the Piccadilly Theatre. Check out the photos below!

As the hit show enters its third year in the West End, the cast includes Tanisha Spring as Satine, Dom Simpson as Christian, Matt Rixon as Harold Zidler, Ian Carlyle as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards as The Duke, Ivan De Freitas as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch as Nini, with Anthony Cragg as Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona as Arabia (maternity cover), Bernadette Bangura as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.

The full cast also includes Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King-Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!