Photos: First Look at ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Theatre on Kew

The production runs until 28 August
Photos have been released of Theatre on Kew's summer production of Alice in Wonderland.
Journey down the rabbit hole and enter a fantastical world inhabited by curiouser and curiouser characters. Join Alice as she searches for a way home meeting the disappearing Cheshire Cat, the beautifully dressed Mad Hatter, and the bad-tempered Queen of Hearts who is busy painting the roses red.
Come and explore the enchanting surroundings of The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
with this specially commissioned adaptation led by a talented cast of actor-musicians.
Photo Credit: Tom Harrison
