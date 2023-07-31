Photos: First Look at ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Theatre on Kew

The production runs until 28 August

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Photos have been released of Theatre on Kew's summer production of Alice in Wonderland.

Journey down the rabbit hole and enter a fantastical world inhabited by curiouser and curiouser characters. Join Alice as she searches for a way home meeting the disappearing Cheshire Cat, the beautifully dressed Mad Hatter, and the bad-tempered Queen of Hearts who is busy painting the roses red. 

Come and explore the enchanting surroundings of The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
with this specially commissioned adaptation led by a talented cast of actor-musicians.

The production runs until 28 August.

Check out the new photos below.

Photo Credit: Tom Harrison

