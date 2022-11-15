Photos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester Square

See photos of the world-renowned, Olivier Award winning La Clique which has officially opened in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Check out the new images below!

Australian foot juggler and hula hooper Tara Boom is also making her La Clique debut this year with the cast. She is set to blow audiences away with her incredible skills.

The highly anticipated La Clique cast who took part were Mikael Bres who brings his breath-taking Chinese pole act to the tent, Katherine Arnold and Hugo Desmarais who will blow audiences away with their aerial performances alongside Ashley Stroud who will fill the tent with her soulful singing. Variety, comedy and stunt performer Sam Goodburn returns to La Clique for his first winter season, whilst Jolie Papillon brings beautiful Burlesque back to London. Captivating umbrella foot juggling artist Tara Boom will also be joining for the first time.

With Christmas around the corner, La Clique is the world-renowned, hair-raising show to watch this festive season - La Clique is the awe-inspiring show that will blow audiences away night after night.

La Clique opens at the Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Open now until 7th January 2023 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209682®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flacliquetheshow.com%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1"