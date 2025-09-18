Photos: First Look At DEAR ENGLAND UK National Tour

James Graham’s Olivier Award-winning play begins a 16-venue tour, starting at Theatre Royal Plymouth.
The National Theatre’s Dear England, James Graham’s Olivier Award-winning play about Gareth Southgate and the England men’s football team, has begun its first national tour. Check out photos of the production!
Following a record-breaking West End run in 2023, the production is now visiting 16 venues across England, co-produced with JAS Theatricals. The tour launched this week at Theatre Royal Plymouth and will continue through March 2026.
David Sturzaker stars as Southgate, with Samantha Womack as team psychologist Pippa Grange. The company also includes Jake Ashton-Nelson as Jordan Henderson, Luke Azille as Jadon Sancho, Ian Bartholomew as Greg Dyke, Jass Beki as Bukayo Saka, Ashley Byam as Raheem Sterling, Steven Dykes as Sam Allardyce, Courtney George as Alex Scott, Oscar Gough as Harry Kane, Jayden Hanley as Marcus Rashford, Connor Hawker as Harry Maguire, Tom Lane as Eric Dier, Ian Kirkby as Gary Lineker, Jack Maddison as Jordan Pickford, Liam Prince-Donnelly as Dele Alli, and George Rainsford as Mike Webster, alongside ensemble members Stuart Ash, Natalie Boakye, Ebube Chukwuma, Sam Craig, Miles Henderson, and Alex Wadham.
Directed by Rupert Goold, with set design by Es Devlin, the production’s creative team also includes costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, video designer Ash J Woodward, and sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons with additional music by Max Perryment.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
David Sturzaker & Samantha Womack
Ashley Byam and The Cast of DEAR ENGLAND
Samantha Womack and The Cast of DEAR ENGLAND
Luke Azille and The Cast of DEAR ENGLAND
Jack Maddison, Luke Azille , Ashley Byam & Connor Hawker
