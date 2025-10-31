Photos: Don Black's FROM THE HEART at London’s Fortune Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from the West End premiere of From The Heart, a new revue from Oscar- and multi-award-winning lyricist Don Black CBE. The production will continue at London’s Fortune Theatre on Sunday, November 2 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Check out the photos below!

The all-star cast includes Britain’s Got Talent 2024 winner Sydnie Christmas (101 Dalmatians), Preeya Kalidas (Bombay Dreams), Caroline O’Connor (Mack & Mabel), Olivier Award winner David Thaxton (Sunset Boulevard), and Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe (Guys & Dolls).

The production is directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie & Clyde, Calamity Jane) with musical direction and arrangements by Nick Barstow (Starter for Ten).

From The Heart celebrates Black’s lifelong love of cabaret and pays tribute to the New York cabaret scene that inspired him for decades.

Featuring music from some of his most celebrated collaborators, including Gary Barlow, Natasha Bedingfield, David Arnold, Alan Menken, and Mike Batt, the 75-minute performance showcases highlights from a career spanning more than 50 years. Black’s credits include Born Free, Diamonds Are Forever, and theatre classics such as Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love.

Photo Credit: Eamonn B Shanahan