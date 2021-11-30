Photos: Check Out New Production Images of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Play That Goes Wrong recently celebrated its 7th birthday and is currently booking until Sunday 30 October 2022. In August 2021 the production became the longest ever running play at The Duchess Theatre and has now played over 2500 performances.

Check out new production photos below!

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

CAST

Blayar Benn Trevor

Tom Bulpett Chris

Oliver Clayton Jonathan

Michael Keane Dennis

David Kirkbride Robert

Jack Michael Stacey Max

Ciara Morris Annie

Elena Valentine Sandra

The company is completed by Rosemarie Akwafo, Euan Bennet, Colin Burnicle, Sally Cheng and Damien James.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson and the associate director is Sean Turner. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

For more information visit: https://mischiefcomedy.com/our-work/the-play-that-goes-wrong/about