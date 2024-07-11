Photos: CHARIOTS OF FIRE at Crucible Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adapted by Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster, King Charles III) from the 1981 Oscar-winning film based on the remarkable events of the 1924 Olympics and directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director Robert Hastie, this production marks the 100th anniversary of the true stories of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams and their record-breaking achievements.

See photos below!

The cast includes: Bethany Antonia as Florence and Frank; Adam Bregman as Harold Abrahams; Richard Cant as Master of Caius; Waleed Elgadi as Sam and as cast; Bessy Ewa as Sybil; Sally Frith as cast; Tom Glenister as Aubrey Montague; Mark Lockyer as Master of Trinity; Lois Pearson as Jennie and as cast; Eddie-Joe Robinson as Schloz and as cast; Seb Slade as Watson and as cast; Ciaran Stewart as Sandy and as cast; Michael Wallace as Eric Liddell; Leo Wan as The Prince of Wales and as cast; Benjamin Westerby as Andrew Lindsay; and Iverson Yabut as cast.

Returning to Sheffield after previously performing in Sheffield Theatres productions is: Richard Cant, who performed in Talent at the Crucible in 2021 and before that in Original Sin and The Country Wife; Bessy Ewa, who performed in Beauty and the Beast at the Lyceum in 2023; Lois Pearson, who performed in Much Ado About Nothing at the Crucible and on tour; Eddie-Joe Robinson, who performed in Coriolanus at the Crucible in 2020; Ciaran Stewart, who also performed in Much Ado About Nothing at the Crucible and on tour, and Tribes in the Playhouse; Leo Wan who performed in The Good Person of Szechwan in the Crucible, and ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS across the Crucible, Lyceum and Playhouse; Iverson Yabut, who performed in Miss Saigon at the Crucible in 2023. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres production debut with Chariots of Fire.

The company is completed by members of Sheffield People’s Theatre, Sheffield Theatres’ inter-generational theatre company, including: Tom Boydell, Simelele Canaan, Alexander Clayton, Bella Davies, Catherine Davison, James Doolan, Michele Gardner, Millie Glaves, Laura Hegarty, Peter Kenyon, Fiona Newman, Jane Norburn, Bel Odawa, Emily Rollitt, Ali Saqeeb and Noor Sobka.

Comments