Photos: BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL, Now Playing in the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production photos have been released from Beautiful Little Fool, the brand new musical which opened at Southwark Playhouse Borough last week and holds its national press night this Thursday 22 January.

The images feature David Hunter — whose extensive musical theatre credits include Waitress, Once, Kinky Boots and The Time Traveller’s Wife — as ‘F. Scott’, alongside Lauren Ward (Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as ‘Scottie’, Hannah Corneau (Wicked, Renascence, Frozen) as ‘Zelda’, David Austin-Barnes (Book of Mormon, US tour) as ensemble / cover ‘F.Scott’, Amy Parker (13 Going on 30, Manchester Opera House, Ride, Charing Cross Theatre) as Ensemble / cover ‘Scottie’ and ‘Zelda’. The company is completed by and Jasmine Hackett (Muriel’s Wedding, Leicester Curve, Toys the Musical, Watford) as swing.

The world-premiere production runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough until Saturday 28 February 2026.

With music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, directed by Michael Greif, Beautiful Little Fool tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents.

The full Beautiful Little Fool concept album — featuring Jessie Mueller, Ryan Vasquez and Hannah Corneau — is now available. Following the first single So Alive, sung by Jessie Mueller, audiences can also enjoy One Night in July, available to stream alongside the complete album on all major platforms, including Spotify and Amazon.

Recorded in New York with orchestrations and musical direction by Adam Rothenberg, the album offers an early introduction to Hannah Corneau’s lush and emotionally charged score.

The London production of Beautiful Little Fool has orchestrations by Adam Rothenberg, musical direction by Jerome van den Berghe, set design by Shankho Chaudhuri, costume design by Laura Hopkins, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Domnic Bilkey.

Beautiful Little Fool was originally commissioned by New Works Provincetown, and is produced by Mark Cortale, Jonathan Murray, Harvey Reese, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith