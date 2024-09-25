Photos: Adrien Brody and Nana Mensah in THE FEAR OF 13 Rehearsals

Justin Martin’s production opens on 10 October, with previews from 4 October, and runs until 30 November.
The Donmar Warehouse is presenting the world premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino’s The Fear of 13 – the inaugural production in Tim Sheader’s first season as Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse. Nana Mensah will star opposite Adrien Brody, and they are joined by Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts and Tommy Sim’aan.
Justin Martin’s production opens on 10 October, with previews from 4 October, and runs until 30 November.
Nick’s got a story to tell you. About how a routine traffic stop turned into a conviction for murder. About how he spent the next 22 years on Death Row. About how he finally petitioned the court to ask not for an appeal, but for his execution date. And about what happened next…
Based on the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, Academy Award winner Adrien Brody makes his London theatre debut in the world premiere of The Fear of 13; a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) directed by Justin Martin (Prima Facie).
Photo credit: Manuel Harlan
Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts and Adrien Brody
Nana Mansah
Nana Mansah
Posi Morakinyo
Tommy Sim'aan
Tommy Sim'aan, Adrien Brody and Ferdy Roberts
Videos