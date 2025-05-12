Photo: SHUCKED at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked is making its UK premiere, landing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for 5 weeks only, following a run on Broadway and a US tour. Get a first look at the production here!



Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite!



Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County?



Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.



The cast includes Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1), Ben Joyce (Beau), Sophie McShera (Maizy), Georgina Onuorah (Lulu), Keith Ramsay (Peanut), Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy) and Steven Webb (Storyteller 2). They are joined by Jed Berry (Swing), Taila Halford (Ensemble), Ross Harmon (Ensemble), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa), Claudia Kariuki (Ensemble), Ying Ue Li (Ensemble), Tom Oliver (Ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Ensemble), Nathaniel Purnell (Swing), Rachel Rawlinson (Swing / Dance Captain), Mia Shelbourne (Swing) and Toyan Thomas-Browne (Ensemble).



Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography

The cast of Shucked

