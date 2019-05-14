Photo Flash: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BORIS JOHNSON Celebrates Opening Night

May. 14, 2019  

he new Brexit-inspired comedy drama stars Will Barton as Boris Johnson, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart as Michael Gove, Davina Moon as Marina Wheeler / Caitlin, Steve Nallon as Margaret Thatcher, Tim Wallers as Evgeny Lebedev / Tony Blair / Huw Edwards and Arabella Weir as Sarah Vine / Chief Whip / Winston Churchill.

It was the dinner that changed history: the night in February 2016 when Boris Johnson decided to vote 'leave'. Fast forward to post-Brexit Britain, 2029: a country divided. Boris is back in the political wilderness and has ambitions to make Britain great again, but what are his true intentions?

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF Boris Johnson is directed by Lotte Wakeham.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Angus Deayton

Arabella Weir & Tracey-Ann Oberman

Charlie Higson, Arabella Weir & Alexei Sayle

David Tennant, Arabella Weir & Peter Capadi

David Tennant, Joan Bakewell & Stephen Mangan

Flinty Williams & Joseph Timms

Flinty Williams

Glynis Hall (producer), Alexei Sayle & Jonathan Maitland

Joan Bakewll & Alexei Sayle

Richard Wilson & Peter Capaldi

Stephen Mangan & Dugald Bruce-Lockhart

Tim Wallers, Davina Moon, Arabella Weir, Dugold Bruce-Lockhart (middle), Will Barton (blond hair) & Steve Nallon (front row).

Tim Wallers & Charlie Higson

Will Barton

Will Barton



