Photo Flash: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BORIS JOHNSON Celebrates Opening Night
he new Brexit-inspired comedy drama stars Will Barton as Boris Johnson, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart as Michael Gove, Davina Moon as Marina Wheeler / Caitlin, Steve Nallon as Margaret Thatcher, Tim Wallers as Evgeny Lebedev / Tony Blair / Huw Edwards and Arabella Weir as Sarah Vine / Chief Whip / Winston Churchill.
It was the dinner that changed history: the night in February 2016 when Boris Johnson decided to vote 'leave'. Fast forward to post-Brexit Britain, 2029: a country divided. Boris is back in the political wilderness and has ambitions to make Britain great again, but what are his true intentions?
THE LAST TEMPTATION OF Boris Johnson is directed by Lotte Wakeham.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
