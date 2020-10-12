Photo Flash: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Plays the London Palladium

The production was presented on Sunday 11 October – marking a return for musical theatre to the West End.

Songs For A New World played at The London Palladium on Sunday 11 October - marking a return for musical theatre to the West End.

Séimí Campbell directed David Hunter (Waitress), Rachel John (Hamilton), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), and Shem Omari James, for two performances only.

Check out photos from the production below!

Written by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown and sitting between musical and song cycle, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make as it transports audiences through time and space.

