Photo Flash: London Welcomes FRANCEDANCEUK

Jul. 10, 2019  

The Institut français in London presented a nationwide festival of contemporary dance by French and France-based artists and choreographers. FranceDance UK has been jointly created with artistic directors of institutions and festivals around the UK, with performances that stretch from Belfast to Bristol; Glasgow to Brighton.

It brings several French artists to the UK for the very first time, including (La) Horde, best known for their collaboration with electro-pop sensation Chris (formerly known as Christine and the Queens). Other UK premieres include Chloé Moglia, Dorotheé Munyaneza, Ousmane Sy, Thomas Lebrun, Emanuel Gat and Clémentine Vanlerberghe.

The initiative, which has internationally renowned dancer, choreographer and future Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet Carlos Acosta as its Honorary Patron, aims to strengthen Franco-British relationships and encourage cultural collaboration.

It was made possible with the strong support of the Institut français Paris, the British Council as well as many other partners.

FranceDance UK includes masterclasses and outreach projects in nine major UK cities. It will be an opportunity for local audiences across the country to discover both emerging and well-known French contemporary dance.

    popup