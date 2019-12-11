Photo Flash: Inside the Nominee Celebration For the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards

The nominees for the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards recently met up at a nominee celebration at H Club.

Check out photos below!

Leading this year is the new musical & Juliet - currently running at the Shaftesbury Theatre, with 13 nominations across acting and creative categories including nominations for leading actors Miriam-Teak Lee and Oliver Tompsett who play Juliet and Shakespeare respectively, supporting actor nominations for Jordan Luke Gage, Cassidy Janson and Melanie La Barrie, Best New Musical, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, Best Graphic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Set Design, Best Sound Design and Best Video Design. In the musical categories, Evita follows with 8 nominations and Mame with 7 nominations, ahead of Waitress with 6 nominations, and Come from Away and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with 5 nominations each.

Check out the full list of nominees here!





