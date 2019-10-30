Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TOUCHING THE VOID at the Duke of York's Theatre

Rehearsal images have today been released for the West End production Touching the Void. War Horse co-director Tom Morris' production of Touching the Void will open in the West End at the Duke of York's Theatre previewing from November 9th for a strictly limited season with an opening night of November 14th.

This production marks the 30th anniversary of the publication of Joe Simpson's best-selling memoir, charting his extraordinary struggle for survival on the perilous Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes. Alongside this struggle is the appalling dilemma of his climbing partner Simon Yates, perched on an unstable snow-cliff, clinging onto the rope tying him to the severely injured Joe. Unable to recover Joe from the void, Simon is faced with the agonising decision to cut the rope that binds them...

Tom Morris directs the first ever stage version of Touching the Void, adapted by The Lyceum's David Greig (The Events, The Suppliant Women, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) from the award-winning memoir by Joe Simpson, which also became a BAFTA-winning film. They are joined by Designer Ti Green, Sound Designer and Composer Jon Nicholls, Lighting Designer Chris Davey, Movement Director Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Jill Green CDG.





