Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BLOOD WEDDING at the Young Vic

From the extraordinary creative vision of acclaimed director Yaël Farber (Les Blancs, Mies Julie, The Crucible) comes this evocative and mythic production of Federico García Lorca's most famous tragedy, in a new adaptation by the multi award-winning Irish playwright Marina Carr.

A bride promised. A blood vow broken. The vengeance of a village unleashed.

Passions and traditions collide with unstoppable consequences as the mysteries of love and hate are explored against the backdrop of a community gearing up to unleash these elemental forces upon itself with unstoppable consequences. What's done cannot be undone.

Written in the summer of 1932, Lorca's original Blood Wedding foreshadows the violence that would soon both tear his beloved country apart, and lead to his own tragic end.

In this brand new adaptation, set in a rural village of parched mountains and planes, Lorca's meditation on the fate of the individual versus society is conjured into visceral new life. A warning for our times.

I want you green. Green wind, green branches. Boat on the ocean. Horse on the mountain.

The full cast for Blood Wedding includes Bríd Brennan, Scarlett Brookes, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Annie Firbank, Olwen Fouéré, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Faaiz Mbelizi, Steffan Rhodri, Thalissa Teixeira and David Walmsley.

Written by Marina Carr, Directed by Yaël Farber, with Design by Susan Hilferty, Lighting by Natasha Chivers, Sound by Emma Laxton, Composition by Isobel Waller-Bridge and Movement by Imogen Knight.





