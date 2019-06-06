Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night Of EDUCATION, EDUCATION, EDUCATION

Production photos have been released for acclaimed theatre company The Wardrobe Ensemble's production of Education, Education, Education, in co-production with Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Shoreditch Town Hall. The Scotsman Fringe First Award and The Stage Edinburgh Award winning, smash-hit production will play a strictly limited four week run in London's West End this summer.

It's May 1997. The iPhone doesn't exist, no one knows who Harry Potter is, Titanic is on the shelves of every Blockbuster and we have just won Eurovision. Britain is the coolest place in the world.

At the local secondary school it's a different story. It's the last week of term and Tobias, the new German language assistant has just arrived in the UK. While political change occurs outside of the classroom, a revolution slowly starts to take place within it. Tobias is greeted by a group of eccentric schoolteachers just trying to make it through the day, including Miss Belltop-Doyle who can't control her year 10s and Mr Pashley who is trying to keep a confiscated Tamagotchi alive.

This whip-smart show is a love letter to education in the 90s and is jam-packed with more hits than 'Now That's What I Call 1997' including Oasis, Katrina and the Waves, The Spice Girls. Crammed with Teletubbies references, jokes about Take That and the Macarena, Education, Education, Education plays a strictly limited four week season at the Trafalgar Studios.

The cast of Education, Education, Education will include: Tom Brennan (Paul McIntyre), Ben Vardy (Tim Pashley), Jesse Meadows (Susan Belltop-Doyle), Emily Greenslade (Emily Greenslade), James Newton (Tobias) and Tom England (Hugh Mills) with Hanora Kamen and Kerry Lovell sharing the role of Louise Turner. Education, Education, Education has been devised by The Wardrobe Ensemble and directed by Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton.

Education, Education, Education is a co-production between The Wardrobe Ensemble, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, and Shoreditch Town Hall, presented in the West End by Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Eilene Davidson.





