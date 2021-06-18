Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE INVISBLE HAND at Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre and Dasha Theatricals will present THE INVISIBLE HAND by Ayad Akhtar 1 -31 July at Kiln Theatre. The cast features Tony Jayawardena, Scott Karim, Daniel Lapaine, and Sid Sagar.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham; Designed by Lizzie Clachan; Lighting Design by Oliver Fenwick

Composer and Sound Design by Alexander Caplen

You see we are prisoners of a corrupt country that is our own making. But don't pretend you don't participate. You do. Of course you do.

American banker Nick Bright knows that his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Following a sold out run in 2016, Kiln Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham directs the first major revival of Ayad Akhtar's tense, thrilling and 'fiendishly clever' (Financial Times) The Invisible Hand.

Ayad Akhtar (Barack Obama Favourite Book 2020 Homeland Elegies) is a Pulitzer Prize-winner, two-time Tony Award-nominee and winner of the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Post Show Discussion, 13 July - 7.30pm

Audio Described Performance, 15 July - 7.30pm

Captioned Performance, 26 July - 7.30pm