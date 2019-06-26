Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! at Novello Theatre

The global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! celebrated its 20th anniversary in London's West End at the Novello Theatre on Saturday 6 April. Now, in the musical's 21st year, the producers have announced some major cast changes in the London production from Monday 10 June 2019. Mazz Murray, who has previously played Tanya in the London production, will be returning to the musical, but this time as Donna, and Kirsty Hoiles will join her as Tanya. Also new to the musical will be Cameron Burt as Sky, Melissa Nettleford as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, Taylor Bradshaw as Eddie and Danny Nattrass as Pepper. They will be joining Ricky Butt as Rosie, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill and Lucy May Barker as Sophie. Caroline Deverill continues to play the role of Donna at certain performances.

Also new to the cast will be Natasha Agnew, Daniel Clift, Jonathan Cordin, Amelia-Rose Fielding, Shailan Gohil, Callum Heinrich, Frankie Jones, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O'Brien, David O'Mahony, Rochelle Sherona, Megan Speirs, Garrett Tennant, Michael Tyler, Harrison Wilde and Simon Willmont, who will be joining Chloe Ames, Lauren Hampton and Jennifer Hepburn.

Get a first look at the new cast in action in the photos below!

Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies - Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

