Photo Flash: First Look at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at London's Royal Festival Hall

The sumptuous and unforgettable romantic musical THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA makes its long-awaited London debut at the Royal Festival Hallon 14 th June to 5 th July 2019.

Set in Florence during the summer of 1953, this breath-taking love story transports the audience into the world of Margaret Johnson (soprano superstar Renée Fleming) and her daughter Clara (Disney TV & Film star Dove Cameron) as they take in the wonders of this fabulously romantic City until a fateful gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of a handsome young local Fabrizio Naccarelli. It's love at first sight which leads to an emotional rollercoaster of joy, fear and family chaos.

The Light in the Piazza's passionately charged score is lyrical and romantic, described by the New York Times as "the most intensely romantic score of any musical since West Side Story".

The production will be performed in a specially-designed theatrical set with the 34-piece Orchestra of Opera North providing this wonderful score. Based on the novella by Elizabeth Spencer, The Light in the Piazza is written by Craig Lucas, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. The production will be directed by multiple Olivier Award-winner Daniel Evans, music director is Kimberly Grigsby (who performed the same role on the original Broadway production), and the lavish theatre set is designed by Robert Jones with Brigitte Reiffenstuel providing costumes evoking the inimitable style of the 1950s.

Starring soprano superstar Renée Fleming and star of Disney's The Descendants Dove Cameron in lead roles.

Also appearing are West End stars Alex Jennings (My Fair Lady, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Queen, Bridget Jones: The Edge, Babel, The Lady in the Van and most recently the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown and Unforgotten for which he has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor), Rob Houchen (Marius in Les Misérables and named Best Male in a Musical at the 2019 Off West End Awards for his performance in Eugenius), who will play Clara's suitor, Fabrizio Naccarelli, and Celinde Schoenmaker (female lead in The Phantom of the Operaas Christine Daaé, and Fantine in the West End production of Les Misérables) as Franca Naccarelli. Malcolm Sinclair (whose career onstage and screen spans more than three decades encompassing a vast array of West End, National Theatre and RSC productions alongside roles in films such as Casino Royale and V for Vendetta) will play Margaret's husband and Clara's father Roy Johnson. Fabrizio's mother Signora Naccarelli will be played by leading operatic soprano Marie McLaughlin (Le nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni, La bohème, The Greek Passion and Falstaff).Playing Fabrizio's brother Giuseppe is Liam Tamne (The Phantom of the Opera, Link Larkin in Hairspray and Frank N Furter in the Rocky Horror Show).

The talented ensemble includes Simbi Akande, Danny Becker, Jordan Castle, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Molly Lynch, Rhona McGregor, Tom Partridge, Monica Swayne and Matthew Woodyatt.

For more information, visit https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/126992-light-piazza-2019. Photo Credit: Roy Tan





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You