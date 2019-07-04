Photo Flash: First Look at PETER GYNT at the National Theatre

PETER GYNT by David Hare after Henrik Ibsen plays at the National Theatre until 8 October, in a co-production with Edinburgh International Festival.

Peter Gynt has always set his heart on being special, on being a unique individual, on being unlike anyone else. When he steals the bride from a local wedding, he sets off on a lifetime journey which will take him to Florida, to Egypt, to a mountain of trolls, and finally, only when death approaches, back to his home in Scotland. In this radical new version David Hare kidnaps Ibsen's most famous hero and runs away with him into the 21st century.

James McArdle takes the title role in this epic story of transformation, following his acclaimed performances in Platonov and Angels in America. He is reunited with David Hare and Jonathan Kent, the partnership behind the triumphant Young Chekhov at Chichester Festival Theatre and the National Theatre.

The cast also includes Philip Cairns, Tamsin Carroll, Jonathan Coy, Anya Chalotra, Caroline Deyga, Tia Dutt, Lauren Ellis-Steele, Ezra Faroque Khan, Oliver Ford Davies, Andrew Fraser, Guy Henry, Dani Heron, Ryan Hunter, Isabelle Joss, Rehanna MacDonald, Lorne MacFadyen, Marc Mackinnon, Adam McNamara, Martin Quinn, Ann Louise Ross, Nabil Shaban, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Sonnyboy Skelton and Hannah Visocchi.

See production photographs below by Manuel Harlan!





