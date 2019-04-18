Photo Flash: First Look at NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE

Night of the Living Dead Live, which recently announced an extension to 8 June, is now playing at Pleasance, London. The first ever UK stage adaptation and the only officially authorised production based on George A. Romero's cult zombie classic is directed by Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger: The Musical; Shock Treatment, Valley Of Song) and produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Ollie Rosenblatt for Senbla. Book tickets here!

This new adaptation of Night of the Living Dead is played out on a monochrome set paying homage to the 1968 classic and featuring all the iconic scenes along with an entirely new journey for the beloved characters from the farmhouse in the second act. A loving, comedic tribute to the world-renowned zombie film, this production skirts the line between the horrific and the hysterical, culminating in a frightening and funny night out.

Audiences can choose to get amongst the gore in one of the special 'Splatter Zones' or those who prefer to keep zombies at arm's length can opt for seating in the 'Supposedly Safe Zones'.

1960s, rural Pennsylvania. Six strangers, a lonely farmhouse, surrounded by zombies - what could possibly go wrong? Who will make it out alive?

The production stars Ashley Samuels, Jennifer Harding, Marc Pickering, Mari McGinlay, Mike Bodie and Tama Phethean.

See photographs below by Phillip Cowndley!





