Photo Flash: First Look at Hope Mill Theatre's RAGS at Park Theatre

Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater will star as Rebecca, Avram and Bronfman respectively in RAGS The Musical at Park Theatre, London. The show will run for a limited season from 9 January to 8 February 2020, with a press night on 14 January. RAGS The Musical has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

Get a first look in the photos below!

Also in the cast are Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

RAGS The Musical is a heart-warming and powerful musical, which tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her - staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to 'fit in'.

RAGS The Musical is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings), with musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

Bookings: 020 7870 6876 or www.parktheatre.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You